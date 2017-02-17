‘Conjuring 2’ Spinoff ‘The Nun’ Sets Release Date

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Corin Hardy is set to direct the film.

New Line Cinema has dated the supernatural thriller The Nun, for July 13, 2018.

The feature centers on the breakout villain from The Conjuring 2, a demonic nun that has a penchant for jumping out at people from dark hallways.

The Hallow helmer Corin Hardy will direct from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman and James Wan, the latter of whom is producing with Peter Safran.

On its July 13 release date, The Nun will open alongside the family animation film Hotel Transylvania 3. Other releases set for July 2018 include Alita: Battle Angel and Ant-Man and the Wasp.