MORE STORIES

Alien: Covenant (2017) RedBand Trailer Every shadow is terrifying in the first red-band trailer for ‘Alien: Covenant’ With every early peek at Alien: Covenant released by 20th Century Fox, the upcoming Prometheus sequel...

Mark Hamill shares memories of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds JEFF KRAVITZ/FILMMAGIC; INSET: MATT WINKELMEYER/GETTY IMAGES Mark Hamill has opened up about the loss of two dear friends: not only hisStar Wars costar Carrie Fisher but...

Gold (2017) Movie Review The Weinstein Company Matthew McConaughey and Edgar Ramirez in 'Gold' In an adventure drama inspired by true events, Matthew McConaughey and Edgar Ramirez star as business...