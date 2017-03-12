Chloe Khan leaves her lingerie at home in eye-popping jumpsuit as pal Katie Salmon follows suit in flesh-baring mini on boozy Dubai night out

Sexy stuff: Chloe Khan continues to stun as she joined her pal Katie Salmon on a boozy night out while both shedding their lingerie at a nightclub in United Arab Emirates on Saturday

They have made their mark since touching down in Dubai.

And Chloe Khan continues to stun as she joined her pal Katie Salmon on a boozy night out while both shedding their lingerie at a nightclub in United Arab Emirates on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old X Factor reject looked sensational in an incredibly tight jumpsuit which flashed her lingerie-free state while Katie, 21, was hot on her heels in a second-skin dress in a matching material.

Chloe has been living it up in Dubai since touching down with the Love Island star, as the pair have been wreaking havoc on a number of nights out.

Saturday was no exception as she peeled on the bandage style jumpsuit which boasted a crewneck and low-cut sides while the slashed legs featured a raunchy lace-up detail.

While the high-neck was uncharacteristic for the Big Brother star, she ensured she showed off her surgically-enhanced 32HH assets by the perilously slashed side.

The legs of the jumpsuit was slashed up to the hip, with the lace-up detail showing off her bare skin and underwear free bottom half.



Her volumunious raven tresses were teased into a staggering do, with mussed lengths tumbling over her shoulders and falling from a centre parting.

Chloe added dazzling detail with her blingy choker and drop earrings which coordinated perfectly with her spiked sky-high heels.

Katie meanwhile sported a skimpy mini in exactly the same shade and material, as she too showed off her bare skin through a crossover detail at the hip.

The stunning star soared to fame as she flashed her bare chest at vying photographers during a day at Cheltenham races in March 2016 before entering Love Island and finishing second in July.

Scraping her blonde locks into a centre parting fastened into a tight chignon at the nape of her neck she helped show off her incredibly pretty features.

Her make-up was heavily applied with her trademark thick brows outlined even further with lashings of black pencil while her plumped up pout was emphasised with thick layers of gloss.

After commandeering a golf buggy before heading into the club, they then enjoyed a booze soaked evening while posing with huge bottles of vodka.

Chloe lifted the gigantic bottle of Grey Goose into Katie’s mouth before they both shared from the same drink while seductively sipping from a straw.

On Thursday the girls had been seen excitedly heading for their flight at Manchester Airport, where Chloe’s bandaged nose that had caught attention – which now appears to have fully healed.

Chloe reportedly underwent a second nose job to rectify sinus and breathing problems last month.

A source told The Sun Online: ‘Chloe recently underwent recent nose surgery to fix a deviated septum which was causing her severe sinus and breathing problems.

‘It wasn’t for vanity reasons. Her nose is still very swollen and she is in the early stages of recovery.’

