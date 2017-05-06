Chanelle Hayes strips to her knickers to imitate Demi Moore’s famous bump shoot on Loose Women… as she admits health issues during pregnancy have caused her to drop TWO STONE

Proud: Chanelle Hayes was confident to show off her blossoming baby bump in the nude on Thursday – as she emulated Demi Moore’s famous naked pregnancy shoot on Loose Women

She announced she was expecting her second child, a son with boyfriend Ryan Oates, back in March.

And Chanelle Hayes was confident to show off her blossoming baby bump in the nude on Thursday – as she emulated Demi Moore’s famous naked pregnancy shoot on Loose Women.

The star, 29, appeared on the show to discuss the health problems with her pregnancy, which have caused her to drop a whopping two stone – before unveiling a stunning topless photo, shot by Penny Lancaster, as part of the inspiring My Body My Story campaign.

Not a smooth ride: However the star, 29, appeared on the show to discuss the health problems with her pregnancy, which have caused her to drop a whopping two stone

The former Big Brother star looked every inch the glowing mother to be in her nude shoot – which she embarked on to help the Loose Women promote the notion of female confidence in their natural appearances.

Kneeling much like Demi, now 54, did on her Vanity Fair cover back in 1991, Chanelle displayed her ever-growing bump as she posed in nothing but a pair of black lace briefs, with her arms held across her bare chest.

With her hair cascading down her back and her free arm cradling her upcoming arrival, the mother-of-one looked naturally gorgeous as she beamed confidently for the camera – showing no signs of strain from her difficult pregnancy so far. Inspired: Kneeling much like Demi did in Vanity Fair back in 1991 (above), Chanelle displayed her bump as she posed in nothing but a pair of black lace briefs, with her arms across her chest

Difficult: Chanelle confessed she had been ‘really poorly’ during her pregnancy on the chat show – causing her to shockingly lose two stone

Fashionista: The former Big Brother star proved her sense of style had not faltered in pregnancy as she displayed her blossoming bump in a chic striped shift dress

Accessories are key: The beauty effortlessly tied her look together with a pair of grey cross-over mules and a sleek leather handbag, which was slung over her shoulder on a metallic chain

The beauty effortlessly tied her look together with a pair of grey cross-over mules and a sleek leather handbag, which was slung over her shoulder on a metallic chain.

Styling her hair into loose waves and adding a smoky eye and sultry dark lip, Chanelle certainly upped the glamour with her beauty look – perhaps in preparation for her nude shoot later on.

She wrote excitedly on Twitter ahead of the show: ‘On @loosewomen tomorrow proudly showing off my baby body a la Demi Moore. So lovely of Penny to shoot me today #luckyme #seeyoutomorrow’

The on-screen project marks the second time Chanelle has channeled the Ghost actress, after imitating the iconic photo for Closer magazine during her first pregnancy in 2010.

Dolled up: Styling her hair into loose waves and adding a smoky eye, Chanelle upped the glamour with her beauty look – perhaps in preparation for her nude shoot on the show later on Proud: Chanelle is set to emulate Demi Moore’s famous nude pregnancy shoot for Vanity Fair from 1991, as part of Loose Women’s My Body My Story campaign New arrival: Chanelle is expecting her second child, a son with PE teacher boyfriend Ryan Oates (above), in September – to act as a little brother to her first son Blakely, six, from a previous relationship