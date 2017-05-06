Box Office Preview: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to come out on top

The only new wide release opening this weekend is The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., the first of three Marvel films on the 2017 release calendar. Given fan’s building excitement, and the fact that its nearest competition is The Fate of the Furious, which has been speeding into the top spot the past three weeks, Star-Lord (Peter Quill), Gamora, and the gang should handily land at No. 1 this week.

But here’s how the rest of the Top 10 could play out over the May 5-7 period:

1. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $150 million+

Having already earned more than $160 million overseas, and with the film opening in 4300+ locations in North America, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel is positioned to do quite well, if not cross the $150 million mark — especially given how much better it’s been doing compared to its predecessor in international markets. Though, that may have a lot to do with the fact that not as many movie-goers were familiar with the ragtag gang when they first made their way to theaters in 2014. But seeing how well the previous film performed ($773 million worldwide, adjusted for inflation), not to mention how recent Marvel sequels Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War performed in their opening weekends ($191 million, and $179 million, respectively), GoTG V2 should pull in just as impressive figures.

The second film is set three months after the first one and sees Star-Lord finally meet his father, Ego (Kurt Russell), while on the run from the Sovereign, an alien race angered by one of the Guardians’ actions. James Gunn once again serves as director, with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan reprising their roles as Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Baby Groot, Drax, and Nebula, respectively.

2. The Fate of the Furious – $9.5 million

Having crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide and going into its fourth week, F8 is set to slow down, placing No. 2 at the box office this weekend. But while the film’s popularity (it received an A CinemaScore) has given it some legs, its performance has repeatedly mirrored not its direct predecessor Furious 7, but Fast & Furious 6, which means this week’s haul will drop by at least 45 percent, bringing this week’s earnings into the single digits.

3. How to be a Latin Lover – $8.4 million

After pulling in $12 million from 1,118 locations last weekend, the Panthelion — a Lionsgate and Televisa joint venture — romantic comedy will be widening its release by 85 more locations. The movie, which stars Salma Hayek, Eugenio Derbez, Rob Lowe, Raquel Welch, and Kristin Bell, proved to be a sleeper hit, like Derbez’ last film Instructions Not Included, which earned $99 million worldwide at the end of its run. Based on that, expect Latin Lover to see a more steady 30 percent drop in domestic box office sales, for an earning of $8.4 million.

4. The Boss Baby – $6.7 million

Just six weeks old, this animated feature still has long legs as it continually proves to be a family favorite (bringing in an A- on CinemaScore). Expect another 25 percent dip as it moves beyond the $150 million mark in the domestic box office.

5. The Circle – $5 million

After getting largely negative reviews from both critics and the audience (a D+ on CinemaScore), the STX Entertainment film should see a 50 percent drop in the domestic box office, despite starring Beauty and the Beast‘s Emma Watson, Star Wars‘ John Boyega, and Sully’s Tom Hanks, all of whom have proved to be big openers.

Elsewhere, Beauty and the Beast’s popularity continues to reign as the Disney live-action version of the 1991 animated classic nears $500 million at the domestic box office. In addition, last week’s big hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, will likely see a 60 percent drop off — much like predecessor Baahubali: The Beginning — from last week’s 420-location $10 million opening, for a $4 million haul this week.

In terms of specialty box office releases, The Weinstein Company’s 3 Generationsopens this weekend. The drama sees Elle Fanning play a transgender teen seeking his mother’s (Naomi Watts) permission to start taking hormone treatments so he can begin his transition. Susan Sarandon also stars in the now PG-13 rated film, which should bring in $300,000 in its first week.