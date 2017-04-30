Box-Office Milestone: ‘Fate of the Furious’ Crosses $1B Globally

The eighth outing in the octane-laced action franchise becomes the 30th film to achieve the milestone, and the fourth title Universal title to do so in its original run.

Universal and director F. Gary Gay’s The Fate of the Furious has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in yet another victory for the enduring series.

Fate of the Furious is in rarefied air, becoming the fourth title in the history of the 105-year-old studio to achieve the milestone in its original run after Jurassic World ($1.67 billion), Furious 7 ($1.52 billion) and Illumination’s Minions ($1.16 billion). Jurassic Park also crossed $1 billion in its re-release.

Through Sunday, the eighth outing in the Fast and Furious series has earned $192.7 million domestically and a massive $867.6 million overseas, where it has shattered numerous records (international grosses account for a whopping 82 percent of the bottom line). China leads with $361 million, the top showing of all time for an imported film (Furious 7 was the previous record-holder.)

Fate of the Furious once again stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. Newcomers include Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood. The story follows a villainous superhacker (Theron) who turns Diesel’s character against his crew.

Earlier this month, the movie scored the biggest worldwide launch of all time with $542 million, eclipsing Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($529 million).

So far, Fate of the Furious is the 30th film to earn $1 billion or more globally, and the second movie of 2016 to achieve the milestone after Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which has grossed north of $1.1 billion to date.

Fate of the Furious is also the highest-grossing film directed by an African-American director.