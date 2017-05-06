Blade Runner 2049 (2017) Movie Trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 will be released on Monday, but a short tease came out on Friday, and it is intense.

A mixture of excitement and drama, the trailer tease show’s more of star Ryan Gosling in action and also having a freakout of sorts.

Harrison Ford, who is returning as Rick Deckard, is also shown, but it is pretty much the same shot from the first trailer released last December.

The quick tease did introduce viewers to Robin Wright’s unnamed character saying “There is an order to things. That’s what we do here.”

There is also a shot of Gosling looking pretty beat-up.

Blade Runner 2049 is due out Oct. 6.



