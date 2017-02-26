Blac Chyna is spotted without her engagement ring while out in Beverly Hills following split from Rob Kardashian

Surely done? On Saturday, Blac Chyna, 28, was spotted out in Beverly Hills without her engagement ring, possibly confirming the breakup

Last Thursday, it was reported that she split from on-off fiance Rob Kardashian.

The mum-of-two enjoyed time out alone, as neither her son or daughter appeared to be with her.

For her day out, the reality star was comfortable in head-to-toe black.

The mum to King and Dream paired a drawstring T-shirt with a set of skinny athletic trousers, cinching in her waist with the provided belt.

Blac accessorized minimally with a bangle, watch, shades and a bright red handbag.

Noticeably absent was her engagement ring given to her by her ex-fiance.

Last Thursday, Us Weekly confirmed that Blac and Rob split yet again.

‘Rob thinks it’s the right decision. Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well,’ a source told the site.

A separate source revealed the reason behind their breakup.

‘[It’s the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities.’

Single: Last Thursday, Us Weekly confirmed that Blac split with ex-fiance Rob yet again

The couple have had occasional spats, but perhaps the most explosive was last Christmas.

Rob took to Snapchat to share a video of his empty home.

‘So I get home and Chyna took the baby. Took the whole nursery we built. And she just left me alone and took the baby,’ he said.

‘She just left me alone and took the baby’: The couple have had occasional spats, but perhaps the most explosive was last Christmas when Rob took to Snapchat to share a video of his empty home