Blac Chyna flaunts her enviable curves and perky posterior in skintight mini dress while out in New Jersey

Figure-flaunting: Blac Chyna was sure to display her enviable figure on Saturday night in a figure-flaunting ensemble while arriving at The Pool Harrahs, Harrahs Resort Atlantic City in New Jersey

She recently revealed she’s got her pre-baby body back following the birth of her child Dream in November.

And Blac Chyna was sure to display her enviable figure on Saturday night in a figure-flaunting ensemble while arriving at The Pool Harrahs, Harrahs Resort Atlantic City in New Jersey.

The 28-year-old reality star slipped into a bandage inspired mini dress that accentuated her womanly curves as she stepped out on the red carpet for the bash.

The mother-of-two’s evening attire featured beige and coral block paneling with slimming white horizontal stripes that highlighted her eye-catching posterior.

Showcasing her honed body with aplomb, her racy garment boasted a matching white choker that drew attention to her buxom bust and toned arms as she teetered to the event.

The former stripper added inches to her diminutive height with a pair of sky-high platform heels that helped elongate her honed pins.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she added a touch of bling to her sultry look with stacked bangles which offset her statement watch.



Sultry: The 28-year-old reality star slipped into a bandage inspired mini dress that accentuated her womanly shape as she stepped out on the red carpet for the bash

She continued her glamorous beauty assault on the red carpet as she worked her Rapunzel length raven tresses into a straight style.

Her dazzling display comes after she welcomed daughter Dream Kardashian in November, with reality television star Rob.

Despite her radiant glow, she has faced her fair share of trials and tribulations with the E! star, having split up numerous times and called their wedding plans off.

However, they are reportedly working on their relationship and are back together – although that likely could change at any moment.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this month, Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as half-sister Kylie Jenner are seen Facetiming Rob after a huge fight.

At the time, Khloe revealed to him that Chyna has threatened to break things off with him.

In the episode, Rob’s 32-year-old sister revealed: ‘She texted all your sisters and said that she’s ready to leave you.’

Glam gal: She continued her glamorous beauty assault on the red carpet as she worked her Rapunzel length raven tresses into a straight style

Work it! Showcasing her honed body with aplomb, her racy garment boasted a matching white choker that drew attention to her buxom bust and toned arms as she teetered to the event

Rob responded: ‘I definitely do love her and want to be with her.’

‘Am I crazy?!’ Khloe asks. ‘What does that mean?’

Despite the furor, Chyna recently posted pictures of them kissing, where they seem to be in her home in Calabasas which she also shares with son Cairo, aged four, who she shares with rapper Tyga.