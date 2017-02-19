Bikini-clad Danielle Armstrong’s beach PDA with footballer boyfriend Daniel Spiller after saying he “brings out the best” in her

(Photo: MEGA)

The former TOWIE star has been in Dubai with footballer turned businessman Daniel Spiller

Danielle Armstrong couldn’t keep her hands off former footballer boyfriend Daniel Spiller as they enjoyed a romantic holiday together.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star and her ex footie player beau put on a serious PDA as they kissed, smiled and cuddled on their sunbed at a Dubai beach.

Danielle looked sensational in a black string bikini as she walked hand in hand with Daniel on the golden sand, and was later seen fussing over him as he caught some rays.

At one stage she sat next to him, her hand resting on his face as he whispered into her ear. And judging by the beaming smile on her face, he was saying something good!

She certainly looks all loved up!

“Surround yourself with those who bring out the best in you, not the stress in you,” she advised fans.

The star was looking incredible on the beach after revealing to fans she’s shed one stone in the last three months.

“I was eating at the wrong times and either skipped breakfast or had toast and cereal every morning. For the last 12 weeks I’ve been having a shake, tea and aloe for breakfast and eating healthy lunch and dinner,” she said.

“I’m not a huge gym kind of girl, maybe twice a week but for me starting my day off with good nutrition has been the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Danielle was first linked to multi-millionaire Daniel last year, just before she emotionally quit TOWIE in a bid to move on from her ex-boyfriend and co-star James ‘Lockie’ Lock.

She tearfully left the ITVBe show after saying her goodbyes to Lockie on screen, explaining that she needed to move forward and couldn’t do that when saw him all the time.

Lockie told her: “I do wish you all the best, I mean that. I’m sure you’re going to go off and have the fairytale ending you’ve always wanted and I wish that for you.”

Meanwhile, Danielle said: “The last thing I wanted was us just never to talk again but I’ve managed to have a bit of closure. I think he does understand and I honestly want him to carry on being the Lockie everyone loves and carry on making everyone laugh and banter and everything else.

Danielle left TOWIE last year

“I will still obviously be in touch with everyone but I feel like after tonight I’ve said my goodbyes. I’ve had my closure and I can now look forward to my future.”

That future now includes Daniel, who played for clubs including Millwall and Gillingham before retiring from football and entering the business world.

After a romantic Valentine’s Day meal with Daniel, Danielle gushed to fans that she “adored” him and the smile on her face said it all.