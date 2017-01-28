Beauty and the Beast (2017) Movie Trailer

An adaptation of the classic fairy-tale about a monstrous prince and a young woman who fall in love.

Release Date: 17 March, 2017
Genre: Fantasy, Musical, Romance
Director: Bill Condon
Writers: Evan Spiliotopoulos (screenplay), Stephen Chbosky (screenplay)
Stars: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor

Beauty and the Beast official trailer courtesy of Disney.



