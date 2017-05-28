Back to her Baywatch roots! Pamela Anderson kicks off her heels for a dip in the ocean while wearing fancy gown at club opening

Splash: Pamela Anderson, 49, frolicked around in the ocean at the opening of a new beach club in Marbella on Saturday

She rose to fame as the original Baywatch babe.

And Pamela Anderson turned back the hands of time as she frolicked around in the ocean at the opening of a new beach club in Marbella on Saturday.

The 49-year-old TV sensation kicked off her heels but left her gorgeous gown on as she took an impromptu dip at Playa Padre.

The ageless beauty was seen splashing around in the tide wearing the glittery gold gown she donned for the red carpet walk.

She was seen kicking up her legs as she made her way through the low tide.

The Playboy bunny threw her arms in the air and posed her svelte body like she was on a photo shoot.

Oceanside stunner: The ageless beauty was seen splashing around in the tide wearing the glittery gold gown she donned for the red carpet walk

Support: Pamela leaned on friend Maria Bravo as she left the ocean

She was seen laughing and enjoying her crazy adventure in the sea.

As she emerged from the sea, she channeled a Bond girl making her first appearance in the film.

The actress’s makeup was still in tact as well as the couture number.

Pamela made her way back to shore looking a little worse for wear, but still maintaining the movie star persona.

Her hair was slicked back from the ocean water and she had sand on her feet.

Before the Baywatch reboot scene, Pamela graced the red carpet for the opening of the luxury club.

Leaving little to the imagination, the Baywatch beauty showed off some serious skin with cutaways on her hips and chest covered in just delicate diamantes.

Flawless: The actress’s makeup was still in tact as well as the couture number

The wet look: Pamela looked every bit as good as she did when she was on Baywatch

She proved her beauty was ageless, looking the spitting image of her younger self in her Baywatch days.

The actress styled her golden tresses in the same choppy layered style as she did on set years ago.

Accentuating her beautiful features, the Home Improvement star wore a slick of dark cherry lipstick and dark eyeliner.

Braless Pamela showed off famous curves in sexy dress at the beach club opening of Playa Padre in Marbella on Saturday

The belle of the ball was seen laughing and smiling the whole evening as she soaked up the buzz of Marbella.

She enjoyed cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of the new Spanish party venue.

Her outing comes just days before Baywatch: The Movie will hit cinemas across the UK, on Sunday.

The new flick is a comedy adaptation of the NBC drama series which propelled her into the spotlight.

Kelly Rohrbach will slip into the role Pamela played from 1992 until 1997, alongside stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra.

Both Baywatch beauty Pamela and David Hasselhoff have secured themselves cameo roles in the upcoming release.

Meanwhile in her personal life, Pamela has been romantically linked to the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange.

Racy! She recently put her eye-popping cleavage on display in a very raunchy dress when she was seen embracing Jackie Stewart at the Amber Lounge Fashion Monaco event in Cannes