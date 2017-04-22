‘Avatar’ sequels get official release dates

The wait to return to Pandora is over. Well, sort of…

The long-awaited Avatar sequels have begun concurrent production and have official release dates. Announced on the movie’s official Facebook page, the post, accompanied by a photo of Avatar writer and director James Cameron and “the best team in the business,” revealed the dates for four sequels: “The journey continues December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025!”

Cameron announced plans for a sequel in the wake of the 2009 film’s success, but potential release dates have continually been pushed back. A little over a year ago at CinemaCon, Cameron revealed there will be four sequels instead of three. “Each one of which stands alone,” he promised, “but which together form a complete saga.”

At the time, the Oscar winner also outlined a release date calendar that would’ve welcomed each of the sequels around Christmas, starting with Avatar 2 in Dec. 2018 (then 2020, 2022, and 2023). Just last month, though, Cameron told The Toronto Star that was no longer the plan. “What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases. So we’re not making Avatar 2, we’re making Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5,” he said. “It’s an epic undertaking. It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam.”

This latest announcement that pinpoints actual dates, as opposed to a vague time of year, is reassuring. If this timeline holds, we’ll be back with the Na’vi in 2020.