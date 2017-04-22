CLOSE
Sunday, April 23, 2017
‘Avatar’ sequels get official release dates

‘Avatar’ sequels get official release dates

avatar Avatar sequels get official release dates

WETA

The wait to return to Pandora is over. Well, sort of…

The long-awaited Avatar sequels have begun concurrent production and have official release dates. Announced on the movie’s official Facebook page, the post, accompanied by a photo of Avatar writer and director James Cameron and “the best team in the business,” revealed the dates for four sequels: “The journey continues December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025!”

Cameron announced plans for a sequel in the wake of the 2009 film’s success, but potential release dates have continually been pushed back. A little over a year ago at CinemaCon, Cameron revealed there will be four sequels instead of three. “Each one of which stands alone,” he promised, “but which together form a complete saga.”

At the time, the Oscar winner also outlined a release date calendar that would’ve welcomed each of the sequels around Christmas, starting with Avatar 2 in Dec. 2018 (then 2020, 2022, and 2023). Just last month, though, Cameron told The Toronto Star that was no longer the plan. “What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases. So we’re not making Avatar 2, we’re making Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5,” he said. “It’s an epic undertaking. It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam.”

This latest announcement that pinpoints actual dates, as opposed to a vague time of year, is reassuring. If this timeline holds, we’ll be back with the Na’vi in 2020.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NewsandMovies.com is your entertainment source for movies, movie reviews, movie news, news, photos, celebrity interviews, Hollywood Rumors, Celebrity Scandals, Celebrity Pictures, celebrity gossip, news, scandals, rumors, breakups, cat fights and more!
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.
Contact us: admin (at) newsandmovies.com

FEATURED

POPULAR CATEGORIES

© Copyright © 2009 - NewsandMovies.com
MORE STORIES

Not long now! Heavily-pregnant Amy Childs appeared ready to pop as she popped out for a spot of lunch at the Fat Turk restaurant...

Bright star! Sylvester Stallone was spotted looking sharp in a sunny yellow shirt after lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday He's one of Hollywood's veteran...

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Hail that 'flu' diet! Kim Kardashian swaps Virgin Mary look for racy underwear on the sidewalk after losing 6lbs It seems the 'flu'...

Babymoon: Danielle Lloyd appears to be making the most of her baby news, as she jetted to Marbella with Michael O'Neill and her three...

If you’ve always believed that the climactic Mexican standoff in Reservoir Dogs should have been the whole movie, then you’ll love Free Fire. Director...

JOSE HARO/OPEN ROAD FILMS Solemn, sweeping, and achingly sincere, The Promise feels like a film paved with good intentions: a classic war picture whose worthy...