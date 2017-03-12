Atomic Blonde (2017) Red Band Movie Trailer

Watch the Trailer of this Movie:

A high-stakes, global action-thriller that takes place in the city of Berlin, on the eve of the Wall’s collapse and the shifting of superpower alliances. Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) portrays Lorraine Broughton, a top-level spy for MI6, who is dispatched to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an undercover agent for reasons unknown. She is ordered to cooperate with Berlin station chief David Percival (James McAvoy of X-Men), and the two form an uneasy alliance, unleashing their full arsenal of skills in pursuing a threat that jeopardizes the West’s entire intelligence operation.





