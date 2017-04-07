Home Movie News Arnold Schwarzenegger hoping to film Triplets this year: ‘It’s going to be...
Arnold Schwarzenegger hoping to film Triplets this year: ‘It’s going to be terrific!’
Wednesday, we revealed Arnold Schwarzenegger will only appear in The Expendables 4 if Sylvester Stallone is involved in the project and that he still won’t take part unless his character is more developed than it was in the franchise’s previous entry.
But when the Terminator star spoke to your writer earlier his week, he was far more positive about the prospect of filming Triplets, the long-in-the-works sequel to the 1988 comedy Twins — it would reunite Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, and welcome Eddie Murphy to the franchise — which the actor hoped to start shooting before the end of the year.
Schwarzenegger’s new film, Aftermath, is released in theaters and on VOD this Friday. Watch the film’s trailer above.