Arnold Schwarzenegger hoping to film Triplets this year: ‘It’s going to be terrific!’

Wednesday, we revealed Arnold Schwarzenegger will only appear in The Expendables 4 if Sylvester Stallone is involved in the project and that he still won’t take part unless his character is more developed than it was in the franchise’s previous entry.

But when the Terminator star spoke to your writer earlier his week, he was far more positive about the prospect of filming Triplets, the long-in-the-works sequel to the 1988 comedy Twins — it would reunite Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, and welcome Eddie Murphy to the franchise — which the actor hoped to start shooting before the end of the year.

“We are just now working on Triplets,” Schwarzenegger said. “That is on top of the list, for me. Because I’ve been trying to do that for 20 years. Ivan Reitman (the director of Twins) believes in it. Danny DeVito believes in it — who always believed in it — and Eddie Murphy believes in it. It’s going to be terrific! So, we are looking forward to that.”

Schwarzenegger’s new film, Aftermath, is released in theaters and on VOD this Friday. Watch the film’s trailer above.