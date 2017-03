MORE STORIES

Academy breaks silence on best picture mix-up: ‘We apologize’ The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally issued a statement on Sunday night’s shocking mix-up in which presenters Warren Beatty and...

Oscars 2017: Moonlight wins Best Picture but La La Land is announced by mistake Emma Stone at the 89th Academy Awards After an erroneous announcement, ‘Moonlight’ was named Oscar-winner for best picture. 'La La Land' was announced first. “Moonlight,” Barry...

The 2017 Oscar Awards Winners Credit Monica Almeida for The New York TimesThe 89th Academy Awards have come to an end, with “La La Land” earning six Oscars including...