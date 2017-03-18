Aquaman’ Relocates to ‘Avatar 2’ Release Date in 2018

YouTube/Screengrab

‘Aquaman’

The Warner Bros. film will now open on the date that was once presumed to belong to the James Cameron sequel.

Aquaman will be swimming into theaters a little later than originally planned.

The DC/Warner Bros. film is moving from Oct. 5, 2018, to the middle of holiday season, Dec. 21, 2018. It will open in 3D.

Aquaman is moving into a slot that is currently still occupied by an untitled Fox film from James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment that was presumably being held for Avatar 2; however, that pic has not yet been given an official release date. Last week, Cameron said Avatar 2 would no longer be released in 2018 as expected.

Dec. 21, 2018, could now be the site of a DC vs. Marvel showdown. Sony Animation’s Spider-Man movie, starring the character Miles Morales, is also set for that date. The closest the two comic book companies have come to a head-on box-office collision came when, for a time, the films that would become Captain America: Civil War and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice were both set for May 6, 2016. Marvel had initially staked out the date with an untitled film, and Warner Bros. moved their Batman-Superman showdown to the same date. Eventually, Warners moved BvS earlier to March.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. also announced that its PG-13 comedy Bastards will open on Dec. 22 of this year, and Horse Soldiers, a special-forces drama starring Chris Hemsworth, will be released Jan. 19, 2018, in Imax.

Jason Momoa is playing the hero in Aquaman, with James Wan directing. Amber Heard is also starring as Mera, Aquaman’s royal love interest; Willem Dafoe is playing Aquaman’s advisor, scientist Dr. Vulko; and Patrick Wilson will play Orm, a villain who is also Aquaman’s half-brother.

Momoa will appear as Aquaman in November’s Justice League.