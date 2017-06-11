Amber Rose stuns fans with full frontal shot showing her bare crotch

(Photo: Instagram)

The US star left nothing to the imagination in the seriously NSFW snap

Amber Rose shocked her followers on Friday night with a full frontal semi-nude snap as she promoted her annual ‘SlutWalk’.

Breaking Instagram’s strict guidelines on nudity, the former stripper uploaded a snap showing her full lady garden as she posed seductively on a staircase.

Despite flashing most of her modesty, she did decide to cover up her ample cleavage in a black string bikini top.

“SlutWalk,” she captioned it referring to the protest which calls for an end to rape culture, including victim blaming and slut shaming of sexual assault victims, and will take place for the third time this October.

(Photo: Instagram) (Photo: amberrose/Instagram)

(Photo: Rex Features)

Stunned fans flooded the snap with comments, with one simply asking: “Girl, what are you doing?????!!!?!?!?!”

Another said she should never have posted it, writing: “It’s beautiful and natural. But shouldn’t have posted on social media but hey I won’t hate on her hustle.”

“She has a lot of confidence to post this…something most of y’all lack,” wrote a third.

While a fourth shared “please tell me this isn’t real”.

(Photo: FameFlynet.uk.com)

(Photo: amberrose/Instagram)

And: “I’m all for the SlutWalk n sh** but this is going to far like girl this ain’t porn hub.. why do I see ur bush on INSTAGRAM (sic).”

And other fans questioned if it had been photoshopped as the tattoo below her naval is missing as is her right upper thigh tattoo of paw prints.