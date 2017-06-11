‘Amber Rose Challenge’ taken up by fans inspired by model’s defiant naked bush shot – using wigs, pineapples and PETS

Scores of fans have replicated Amber’s cheeky nude picture using props from their own homes

Amber Rose shocked the world this weekend when she proudly displayed her naked body – complete with full pubic bush – on Instagram.

The American model, who has got behind feminist campaigns like the Slutwalk in the past, had her post taken down by the social network site hours after sharing it, but remained defiant about her right to bare her body.

“When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f*** because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush ,” she wrote on the picture-led platform yesterday.

She then called on her fans and followers to replicate her pose and started sharing pictures of those with the best interpretation of her instructions.

(Photo: Instagram) (Photo: Instagram/amberrose)

(Photo: Instagram/amberrose)

“Amber Rose challenge anyone? Lol post your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave,” she wrote.

And her legion of fans did her proud, grabbing their nearest wig or household item to pay tribute to her work.

One man made himself a makeshift black bikini top by ruching it up and tucking it around his waist, with a thick dark wig on his privates to look exactly like Amber.

(Photo: amberrose/Instagram) (Photo: amberrose/Instagram) (Photo: Instagram/amberrose) (Photo: Instagram/amberrose)

(Photo: Instagram/amberrose)

Another used a pineapple to preserve his remaining modesty in his full-frontal shot, while a bald-headed man went all-out in a bondage-style harness and a strategically placed ice-cream emoji.

(Photo: gidifeed/Instagram)

It wasn’t just the men having a go at their own Rose-style pruning – one woman redid Amber’s pose with a packet of McDonald’s fries on her lap, while another lady grabbed a box of Pop Tarts and laid languorously back on her stairs.

(Photo: Instagram/amberrose) (Photo: Instagram/amberrose)

(Photo: Instagram/amberrose)

The former stripper’s lady garden caused quite the stir – as it was no doubt designed to do.

“SlutWalk,” she captioned the original snap, referring to the protest that calls for an end to rape culture, including victim blaming and slut shaming of sexual assault victims, and is due to take place for the third time this October.

(Photo: Rex Features)

Stunned fans flooded the snap with comments, with one simply asking: “Girl, what are you doing?????!!!?!?!?!”

Another said she should never have posted it, writing: “It’s beautiful and natural. But shouldn’t have posted on social media but hey I won’t hate on her hustle.”

“She has a lot of confidence to post this…something most of y’all lack,” wrote a third.

While a fourth shared “please tell me this isn’t real”.

(Photo: FameFlynet.uk.com)

(Photo: amberrose/Instagram)

And: “I’m all for the SlutWalk n sh** but this is going to far like girl this ain’t porn hub.. why do I see ur bush on INSTAGRAM (sic).”

And other fans questioned if it had been photoshopped as the tattoo below her naval is missing, as is her right upper-thigh tattoo of paw prints.

Just a few hours after the mum-of-one uploaded the snap it had vanished.

Instagram’s community guidelines read: “We don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”