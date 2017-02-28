CLOSE
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Academy breaks silence on best picture mix-up: ‘We apologize’

Academy breaks silence on best picture mix-up: ‘We apologize’

oscars 2017 1 Academy breaks silence on best picture mix up: We apologize
HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: ‘La La Land’ producer Fred Berger (R) speaks at the microphone as production staff and representatives from PricewaterhouseCoopers, Martha L. Ruiz (R) and Brian Cullinan (C), consult behind him regarding a presentation error of the Best Picture award (later awarded to ‘Moonlight’) onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally issued a statement on Sunday night’s shocking mix-up in which presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope and incorrectly announced that La La Land was the recipient of the Best Picture prize. The error was corrected minutes later, with the academy handing the award to Moonlight, but only after both producers Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt gave their acceptance speeches.

Here is the Academy’s statement in full:

We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night’s Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved — including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide — we apologize.

For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results. PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony. We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward. We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Earlier Monday, accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers accepted “full responsibility” for the mistake, noting that one of two accountants on-site at the Academy Awards had erred in handing the wrong envelope to presenters Dunaway and Warren Beatty. The Hollywood legends received the best actress envelope, which had La La Land actress Emma Stone listed as the winner, instead of best picture.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NewsandMovies.com is your entertainment source for movies, movie reviews, movie news, news, photos, celebrity interviews, Hollywood Rumors, Celebrity Scandals, Celebrity Pictures, celebrity gossip, news, scandals, rumors, breakups, cat fights and more!
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.
Contact us: admin (at) newsandmovies.com

FEATURED

POPULAR CATEGORIES

© Copyright © 2009 - NewsandMovies.com
MORE STORIES

Emma Stone at the 89th Academy Awards After an erroneous announcement, ‘Moonlight’ was named Oscar-winner for best picture. 'La La Land' was announced first. “Moonlight,” Barry...

 Credit Monica Almeida for The New York TimesThe 89th Academy Awards have come to an end, with “La La Land” earning six Oscars including...

Surely done? On Saturday, Blac Chyna, 28, was spotted out in Beverly Hills without her engagement ring, possibly confirming the breakup Last Thursday, it was...

Actor Bill Paxton has died due to complications from surgery, a representative for his family confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 61. “It is with heavy...