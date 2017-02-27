The 2017 Oscar Awards Winners

Credit Monica Almeida for The New York Times

The 89th Academy Awards have come to an end, with “La La Land” earning six Oscars including director. “Moonlight” was awarded the best picture Oscar after it was erroneously awarded to “La La Land” in a moment of onstage confusion.

Casey Affleck taking home the lead actor award for “Manchester By the Sea,” while Emma Stone won the lead actress garland for “La La Land.”

The night’s first major award went to “Moonlight’s” Mahershala Ali, who took home the trophy for supporting actor. Viola Davis won the supporting actress Oscar for her work in “Fences.”

Elsewhere, “O.J.: Made in America” was named the winner in the feature documentary category, while Iran’s “The Salesman” won the foreign-language film Oscar. The latter’s director, Asghar Farhadi, declined to attend the ceremony in the wake of the Trump administration’s travel ban.