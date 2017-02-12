2017 BAFTA Award Winners

‘La La Land’ scooped five awards in a ceremony where there were a broad spread of winners.

With exactly two weeks to go until the Oscars, the biggest film awards outside of the U.S., the BAFTAs, took place on Sunday night.

La La Land, which went into the night with the highest number of nominations with 11, took home five wins, including best film, best actress and best director. Elsewhere, Casey Affleck won best actor for Manchester By the Sea and Ken Loach scooped the best British film award for I, Daniel Blake. This year’s took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with Stephen Fry again on hosting duties.

See the full list of winners below.

Outstanding British film

American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
WINNER: Tom Holland

Best make up & hair

Doctor Strange
WINNER: Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best original music

Arrival
Jackie
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best costume design

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: Jackie
La La Land

Best sound

WINNER: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land

Best British short animation

The Alan Dimension
WINNER: A Love Story
Tough

Best British short film

Consumed
WINNER: Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby

Best editing

Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals

Best production design

Doctor Strange
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

WINNER: 13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
WINNER: Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
WINNER: Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best animated film

Finding Dory
WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis

Best special visual effects

Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
WINNER: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
WINNER: Dev Patel (Lion)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Curzon Cinemas

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
WINNER: Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Best cinematography

Arrival
Hell or High Water
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best film

Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
WINNER: La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Bafta fellowship

Mel Brooks

